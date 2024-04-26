Python Developer (Ivory Team)

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role Python Developer for those who want to turn ideas into reality using code, algorithms, and maybe a bit of magic.

Who we are looking for

Strong expertise in Python, 5+ years of commercial development.

Knowledge of FastAPI, Flask, asyncio, pytest.

Experience with PostgreSQL or any other RDBMS, including writing SQL requests.

Knowledge of design principles and architectural patterns, especially event-driven.

Experience in REST, gRPC, GraphQL concepts, and usage.

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You have experience in building architecture, dealing with complex systems, and improving legacy.

You have experience working with large data arrays.

You have experience with Docker and Kubernetes.

You are familiar with Google Cloud Platform.

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better.

A bit about the team

There are six of us: a Product Owner, a Technical Owner, a Backend Developer, a Front Developer, a Product Designer, and a QA Engineer. Now, we are looking for a Python developer who likes to solve complex problems and is ready to make independent decisions. The team is working on the Semrush payment solution and is going to change focus and start working on the subscription service. Also, we will spend some time on researching and service design. We pay quite a lot of attention to team and technical processes, and we believe we have managed to set them up quite well.

Our stack:

Backend: Python and FastAPI, mysql & postgres

Frontend: React, TypeScript, JS, CSS, etc.

Infrastructure: Docker, Kubernetes, and Google Cloud Platform.

QA: Jest, pytest, playwright.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.





Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.