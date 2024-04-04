Vice President, Head of America Sales

Work closely with internal teams to provide the necessary infrastructure, tools, training, and support required for the success of the North American sales team

Collaborate with Semrush's HR, Product, finance, analytics, marketing, and operations team to shape country, vertical, segment, and product development strategies

3. Promote product innovation by understanding customer and industry trends and representing them within Semrush to deliver a compelling value proposition

Build upon past successes to further expand revenue opportunities

Lead the sales management process and actively contribute to driving customer expansion while concurrently generating new business opportunities

Create a plan to expand our customers across our product base and platform. This plan should focus on client needs and solving problems through our offerings.

Formulate a country, regional & segment coverage strategy specifically for the US & Canada Markets.

Implement sales programs and tools to enhance pipeline, productivity, and throughput.

Develop and execute strategic plans for sales revenue, territories, accounts, and individual sales representatives

Foster skill development and cultivate a strong talent pipeline within the team

Provide effective mentoring and coaching to direct reports and sales representatives

Start with a team of VPs and directors, eight managers, and 70+ reps covering SMB, Mid-Market, and Enterprise sales segments. Continue to attract, hire, enable, and retain top sales talent

The ideal candidate for this role is an experienced Third-Line sales leader known for their ability to attract and nurture top talent. They have a proven track record of achieving outstanding sales results, collaborating effectively across functions, and effectively advocating for client needs to the product organization. This candidate possesses exceptional analytical thinking skills and likely comes from a prominent online firm or technology-enabled organization. They have a strong history of developing and implementing successful sales strategies, tactics, plans, processes, systems, and programs.

The Vice President - Head of North America Sales is a key leadership position, reporting directly to the Chief Sales Office (CSO), and will play a critical role in driving revenue generation, building strategic relationships, and achieving business objectives.

Highly motivated self-starter with the ability to work to deadlines.

Excellent oral, written, and presentation communication skills.

Proven history of working well in global teams across an organization.

Six plus years of sales leadership and management experience, with two of those as third-line

Demonstrated success in building and leading teams selling in high-velocity Mid-Market and Enterprise SaaS environments.

Experience in hiring, coaching, and developing a geographically distributed team and managing in a virtual environment.

Analytical mindset and approach to sales leadership.

Excellent Judgment: Demonstrates sound decision-making skills and the ability to assess complex situations to make informed choices.

Strong People Management: Excels in hiring top talent, developing team members' skills, and fostering a high-performing organizational culture.

High Standards: Sets and maintains exceptionally high standards for themselves and their team, constantly driving for excellence in all aspects of work.

Strategic Thinking with Tactical Execution: Balances strategic thinking with a hands-on approach to ensure effective execution of plans and initiatives.

Innovation Mindset: Encourages and expects innovation from their team, fostering a culture of creativity and continuous improvement.

Ambitious and Conviction-driven: Sets ambitious goals and is confident and determined to pursue them with conviction.

Results-Oriented: Focuses on achieving measurable results, meeting targets, and driving impactful outcomes.

Inspirational Leadership: Inspires and motivates others, fostering passion and commitment within the team to achieve shared goals.



Work format FLEX: This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of work. Proven!

Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans.

Dependant Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts.

Employee Assistance Program.

401(k) plan with flexible ways to save and fully vested employer match up to 4%

Unlimited PTO.

Paid parental leave.

Short-term and Long-term Disability.

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance, Life Insurance.

Travel Insurance.

Corporate Events.

Snacks, coffee, tea

Semrush (NYSE: SEMR) is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. We've been developing our product for 14 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



We are at the forefront of the industry, driving innovation and delivering exceptional value to our clients. As we expand our presence and capitalize on new opportunities, we seek a dynamic and experienced Head of Sales to lead our North American team.

