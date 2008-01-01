Welcome to Semrush Amsterdam, nestled right in the heart of the financial district where skyscrapers house numerous institutions, law firms, and tech companies.

Our office, located on the fourth and fifth floors of the Atrium building, is more than just a place to work—it's an eclectic hub buzzing with creativity and collaboration. From HR and marketing professionals to executives and skilled developers, the team is full of talent and enthusiasm.

Step into our meeting rooms named after iconic Dutch figures like van Gogh and Jacobs, or find privacy in one of six cozy phone booths for ultimate concentration. The Amsterdam hub has three kitchens where our love for the aroma of coffee and tea fills the air. Serving as a center of many gatherings, a lounge and playroom area is equipped with a PS5, foosball table, and a snack corner.

Finally, there's the much-loved winter garden—a room offering spectacular panoramic views of the corporate headquarters of the city known as the South Axis.

Nearby, you have the Zuid train station, supermarkets, a gym, and quick access to Vondelpark and Beatrixpark—the possibilities for exploration and relaxation are endless! Oh and let’s not forget the Street Market Zuid, which is right around the corner and offers international street food, organic produce stalls, vintage clothing, and handmade crafts!



