Welcome to our Semrush Austin hub, right in the heart of the city, offering fantastic skyline views!

This is the home base for Kompyte, an innovative sales enablement platform that now operates within the Competitive Intelligence Unit. At our Austin office, you’ll also find Sales, Customer Success, and Marketing pros working together.

The Austin office boasts a flexible workspace with a kitchen, two meeting rooms, a boardroom, three phone rooms, and a cozy lounge. To fuel us during the day, breakfast tacos and cold brews are among some of our favorites.

Just a block away, you'll discover a variety of restaurants, trendy bars, music venues, nature trails, and shopping spots. After work, the team loves unwinding with a happy hour, and we're no strangers to a classic Texas BBQ get-together.

Did we mention we're pet-friendly? Days are extra special when our colleagues bring their adorable four-legged companions to join the fun!

Ready for a dynamic work environment? Explore Semrush careers in Austin!