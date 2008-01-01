arrow_backBack to all offices
Belgrade
location_onBulevar Mihajla Pupina 4 (Ušće Tower 2), Belgrade 11070, Serbia
At our Serbian office, you can mostly find the CS and Sales teams.
What makes it special? A cozy lounge with stunning views of the Sava River and a lush green area around the building—the perfect spot to relax and recharge!
Our team loves spontaneous get-togethers, whether it’s at city bars, parks, or refreshing local swimming pools. It’s all about making the most of work and play!
Location Benefits
Flexible working hours
Health insurance, life and accident Insurance
Unlimited PTO
Employee Support Program
Loss of family member financial aid
Employee Resource Groups
Corporate events
Teambuilding
Opportunity to work from home
Flexi Benefit for your hobby
Training, courses, conferences
Breakfast, snacks, drinks
Gifts for employees
The office is modern and stylish with enough work equipment for us all. Our meeting rooms are great not only for work but also for after-hours chats. They have become the “headquarters” for our birthday parties, Board Game Сlub, and karaoke nights.
Alsu Gafiyatullina (she/her)
Customer Support Second Line Specialist
How to find us
0 roles in Serbia