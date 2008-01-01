Welcome to the vibrant Semrush Cyprus office, established in 2016 and now thriving as a dynamic hub for various teams, including development, marketing, security, finance, design, and HR. Conveniently located just a 20-minute stroll from the coastline, the Limassol office offers a perfect spot to unwind and soak up the view from the balcony.

Here, we like to start our days with delightful breakfasts to foster a positive and energetic environment. In 2023, the local team even hosted a sandwich competition where our colleagues outdid themselves with their most creative and extravagant creations.

Our office managers treat us to beautiful fruit plates, while the office fridge is consistently stocked with ice cream and refreshing soft drinks. Fridays are extra special, as we celebrate the end of the week with balcony BBQs, drinks, ping pong, and engaging board games.

Step into our meeting rooms, named after iconic figures of Greek mythology—Hermes, Athena, and Aphrodite. Our Playroom is a versatile space. It is equipped with dumbbells for quick workouts and is used for yoga sessions and recreational activities like ping pong and foosball.

Outside of office hours, our colleagues are enthusiasts of yachting, paddle boarding, and other invigorating water sports, making the most of the coastal proximity.

At Semrush Limassol, we encourage our employees to bring along their furry friends, embracing a pet-friendly atmosphere at the office every day!



