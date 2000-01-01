Our office in Philadelphia opened in 2019. Through the last few years, we’ve moved a few times and finally settled down in West Center City.

Our local teams are represented mostly by Sales execs and Sales managers. This office has a huge variety of snacks, a (much-needed) coffee machine, and ping-pong!

The premises are incredibly close to Rittenhouse Square, one of the most popular, relaxing outdoor areas in Philadelphia. After work, teams like to venture to any of the local spots in the city center or take a walk through this massive, beautiful city.

Discover our jobs in Philadelphia and become a part of Semrush!