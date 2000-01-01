Semrush logo
Philadelphia

1818 Market Street, Ste. 3120, Philadelphia, PA 19103
+1 800-815-9959
Our office in Philadelphia opened in 2019. Through the last few years, we’ve moved a few times and finally settled down in West Center City.
Our local teams are represented mostly by Sales execs and Sales managers. This office has a huge variety of snacks, a (much-needed) coffee machine, and ping-pong!

The premises are incredibly close to Rittenhouse Square, one of the most popular, relaxing outdoor areas in Philadelphia. After work, teams like to venture to any of the local spots in the city center or take a walk through this massive, beautiful city.

Discover our jobs in Philadelphia and become a part of Semrush!

Location Benefits

Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans
Short-term and long-term disability
AD&D insurance, life insurance
Paid parental leave
401(k) plan with flexible ways to save and fully vested employer match up to 4%
Travel insurance
Employee Assistance Program
Unlimited PTO
Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts
Snacks, coffee, tea
Teambuilding
Corporate events
Gifts for employees
Medical Plan Disclosures

I love that our office is in Center City, a few blocks from the city hall—it makes it very accessible. Being on the 31st floor with a great view is awesome! I enjoy having semi-regular lunches, happy hours, dinners, and going to events with my coworkers.

Collin Meadow
Account Executive

How to find us

0 roles in United States, PA

