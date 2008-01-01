Step into the Semrush Prague office, a lively workspace born in 2015 from the vision of two dynamic developers. Nestled conveniently just 5 minutes away from Pražského povstání metro station, this spot is not just a workspace—it's a hub of innovation and creativity.

Our office neighbors Kavčí hory, home to the Czech Television HQ. A brisk walk or a quick metro ride away and you’ll find the historic Vyšehrad, one of Prague's main tourist attractions, and an observation point on a rock overlooking the river. For all shopping occasions, the Arkády Pankrác Mall is just around the corner.

As for the office itself? You’ll find two kitchens packed to the brim with an array of snacks and refreshments waiting for you: From soft drinks and yogurts to mid-afternoon pick-me-ups, all your cravings are covered here. We’re also big on coffee here; apart from the standard espresso machine with two varieties of beans, there’s options to enjoy V60 and Aeropress brewing methods.

Thursdays are all about the salad bar, smoothie days are a regular affair, and for breakfast, take your pick from the two options available daily—we won't judge if you go for both!

At Semrush CZ, we work hard but also take the time to decompress every now and again. For such occasions, we have a multipurpose Relax room—the perfect place for a stretch, meditation session, or even to fit in a speedy workout. And if you’re looking for some friendly competition and fun, our Playroom boasts foosball and ping pong tables, along with a PlayStation for the gamers in the house.

Meeting rooms in the office are each named after beloved Czech beer brands like Pilsner, Krušovice, Budvar, Staropramen, and more. Our personal favorite? Gambrinus—the one with the comfiest couches, which also offers an unmatched panorama of the Prague castle.

Our location here comprises a diverse team ranging from Customer Success, HR, and Finance to developers, UX/UI experts, and marketing professionals.

The best part? You get to bring your pets to work here! At Semrush, we not only work together but cherish every moment with our fluffy friends too.

Looking for jobs in Prague? Take a look at our vacancies here.