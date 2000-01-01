South Florida Office | Join Our Team | Careers at Semrush

Semrush logo
South Florida

1010 S Federal Hwy Suite 1400, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
+1 800-815-9959
Welcome to our newest Semrush office located in Hallandale Beach South Florida—a vibrant area known for its ever-growing talent pool. Semrush South Florida marks an exciting expansion that further solidifies our presence in the country’s tech scene.

Situated between Miami and Ft. Lauderdale, this new office is housed within a modern coworking suite equipped with the necessary for effective collaboration and creativity. It's available to all Semrush employees, offering a convenient and inspiring space for those who choose to work from South Florida for any period of time.

While this location is primarily known for its hospitality and tourism industries, it also has a growing presence in healthcare, finance, logistics, and e-commerce. In addition, South Florida's appeal is amplified by its wealth of top-tier talent in the tech sector, coming from prestigious universities and educational institutions in the region. Oh, and did we mention the constant sunshine?

More than just a workspace, the Semrush South Florida office is a hub for growth and connection. Overall, South Florida's evolving business ecosystem, combined with its attractive lifestyle, and strategic benefits, made it an immediate winner for us.

Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans
Short-term and long-term disability
AD&D insurance, life insurance
Paid parental leave
401(k) plan with flexible ways to save and fully vested employer match up to 4%
Travel insurance
Employee Assistance Program
Unlimited PTO
Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts
Snacks, coffee, tea
Teambuilding
Corporate events
Gifts for employees

