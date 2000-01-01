Trevose
The new-and-improved Trevose office was recently opened in 2022, replacing our first-ever office in the United States. The largest teams based here are Sales and Customer Support, but this facility is also home to other departments, such as Business Development, IT, Admin, and Training.
Guests visiting the office often tell us that we seem like a big, close-knit family - and it's true!
Working in the office is a treat on its own, sporting plenty of meeting space, a spacious kitchen, a state-of-the-art espresso machine, and more!
Join us on this exciting journey and discover our jobs in Trevose.
Location Benefits
I adore the impressive view from our office window. We are the only office in the suburban area, so to be able to look outside our kitchen window and see green trees and hills instead of concrete and skyscrapers makes it unique and special to me!
Edward L.
CS Specialist Team Manager
