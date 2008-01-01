In August 2020, Semrush expanded its reach with the integration of the thriving startup Prowly. We now share a common office in a residential area of Warsaw. Nestled within the walls of a historic villa, just a five-minute walk from the Pole Mokotowskie metro station, our location here is convenient and easily accessible.

Distinguishing itself with unique features, our workspace boasts a quaint garden and a terrace, turning lunchtime into a more charming experience and, on special occasions, setting the stage for vibrant open-air parties.

The office comprises a total of 30 teams between Semrush and Prowly—this is where collaboration and inspiration flourish. The Semrush team is mostly made up of Customer Success, HR, and Accounting professionals, while the Prowly team is represented by Product & Development, Marketing, and Customer Engagement departments.

Situated in an old townhouse, the office has a spacious living room that serves as the perfect spot to kick back and relax. Here, you’ll get to enjoy some board game action, and relaxation time on cozy sofas while you catch up on your favorite TV series. Complemented by a generously stocked kitchen featuring an array of snacks and drinks, you’ll find everything you might be craving at your disposal.

We also cherish the opportunity to spend time with our pets, so our employees are encouraged to bring their furry companions to the office.

