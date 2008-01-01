Welcome to our centrally-located office, just steps away from Yerevan's main attractions, including the Cascade and the Circular Park (also known as the Youth Park).



Step inside, and you'll discover a cozy “Loft Coworking” space accommodating up to 12 people, with a hard-to-beat view of Mount Ararat. In the coworking’s common areas, you’ll be able to make use of the seven phone booths for private calls and two large meeting rooms for gatherings of all kinds.



At Semrush Armenia, you’ll find colleagues from the Finance, Design, HR, International Sales, and Product & Development departments. While these diverse teams collaborate diligently, they also cherish moments of laughter and fun.



Every day, we stroll down to our favorite self-service café for a bite to eat together. On Fridays, we indulge in delicious pizza deliveries, movies after work, and (sometimes intense!) Xbox sessions. It's our way of unwinding and celebrating the week's accomplishments.



But what truly sets our Yerevan office apart is its vibrant and dynamic community. Our colleagues dance, play musical instruments, and sing, so you can imagine our company events always being lively and fun.



Wanna be a part of the team? Check out our Semrush careers here!!