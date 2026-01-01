Personal data processing policy Information for job candidates

Contents

Introduction

The purpose of this Policy is to inform you how Semrush (hereinafter referred to as “Semrush”) gather, process, use, and share your personal data (hereinafter referred to as “personal data processing”).

Personal data means any information relating to a natural person who can be identified based on such data, or using these data together with other information.

The most common examples of personal data that the Semrush company will process as a part of the recruitment process are identification data (name and surname), contact information (phone number, email address), and other information found in your CV, like information about your education, qualifications, and prior work experience.



Confidentiality in the Recruitment Process

As part of the recruitment process, whether or not you become an employee, you may be exposed to proprietary, confidential, or trade secret information of Semrush (or its clients, partners, or affiliates). You agree that all such information is strictly confidential and will not use, disclose, reproduce, or permit access to it except as strictly necessary for the interview process or evaluation of your candidacy.

You will not disclose (directly or indirectly) any confidential information to any third party without Semrush’s prior written consent. This obligation continues even if you are not selected, until such time as the information becomes publicly known through no breach by you.

If Semrush requests it, you will sign a separate nondisclosure agreement (NDA) covering confidential information relevant to the recruitment process or to your prospective role.



No Recording of Interviews

All interviews (whether conducted in person, by telephone, video conference, or other means) are strictly private and for internal evaluation only.

You agree that you will not record (audio, video, screen capture, or otherwise) any portion of the interview process without the prior written consent of Semrush. Semrush likewise does not permit recordings by its representatives except as required for legitimate HR purposes with prior notice and candidate consent.

Any violation of this no-recording requirement may result in disqualification from the recruitment process or termination of further participation.

Use of AI-powered assistant

As part of our recruitment and candidate evaluation processes, Semrush Inc. may use Gemini, an AI-powered assistant, to transcribe and summarize interviews with candidates. The purpose of this processing is to support our recruitment team by improving the accuracy and efficiency of interview documentation and assessment while allowing our recruiters to have their full attention while speaking with you.



All AI-generated outputs are reviewed and validated by human recruiters or hiring managers. The AI tool does not make any hiring decisions, and its output is not used as the sole basis for any decision regarding your candidacy. This processing is carried out in accordance with applicable data protection laws, and appropriate safeguards are implemented to ensure the security and confidentiality of your personal data.



Who is the controller of your personal data?

The controller of your personal data is the Semrush entity that is hiring the position. This Semrush company decides how and for what purpose will your personal data be processed. You can find the company's contact information below, under “Questions and contacts” section.

The Semrush company and other associated companies from the Semrush group are collectively referred to as “Semrush Group”.



What personal data do we process and for what purpose?

The information below lists what kind of job candidates’ personal data do we process, for what purpose, and based on what reason.

Employee's basic identification and contact information:

name and surname

date of birth

email, phone number

address

Purpose of processing

Recruitment of new employees

Arrangement and conclusion of an employment contract

Legal basis of processing

Arrangement and conclusion of an employment contract

Legitimate interest in processing the candidate’s CVs for fitting vacancies

Information necessary for the selection of the best candidate:

education

university degree(s)

prior experience

trainings and courses taken

specialized qualifications

foreign languages spoken

driver's license

information on medical fitness

testimonials

other relevant information contained in the CV (e.g. job capabilities or preferences)

Purpose of processing

Recruitment of new employees

Arrangement and conclusion of an employment contract

Legal basis of processing

Arrangement and conclusion of an employment contract

A legitimate interest of the Semrush company to evaluate each candidate's suitability for the specific vacancy

The candidate's consent to store their CV for other fitting vacancies and for testimonial requests

From what sources do we obtain your personal data?

The Semrush company receives (and then processes) the personal data form the job candidates directly, namely from the entry questionnaire they fill out, over the course of the job interview, or from mutual correspondence.

With your consent, we can also obtain testimonials from your previous employers.

Do we share your personal data with other parties?

a) Companies inside the Semrush Group

Personal data are shared inside the Semrush Group under certain special circumstances only, and only when it is in adherence with the law. It is possible that we may need to share your personal data with other companies inside the Semrush Group, including our parent company, for the purposes of the selection procedure.

The following companies belong to Semrush Group companies:

Semrush Inc.

Company address: 800 Boylston Street Suite 2475 Boston, MA 02199 USA;

Company address: 800 Boylston Street Suite 2475 Boston, MA 02199 USA; SEMRUSH CY LTD

Company address: Grosvenor tower, Griva Digeni and Kolonakiou corner, Georgiou Griva Digeni 125, 3107 Limassol, Cyprus

Identification number: HE 324428

Company address: Grosvenor tower, Griva Digeni and Kolonakiou corner, Georgiou Griva Digeni 125, 3107 Limassol, Cyprus Identification number: HE 324428 SEMRUSH RS doo Beograd

Company address: Bulevar Mihajla Pupina 4 (Ušće Tower 2), Belgrade 11070, Serbia

Company address: Bulevar Mihajla Pupina 4 (Ušće Tower 2), Belgrade 11070, Serbia SEMRUSH GmbH

Company address: Zimmerstraße 78, 10117 Berlin, Germany

Company address: Zimmerstraße 78, 10117 Berlin, Germany SEMRUSH BV

Company address: Parnassusweg 719, 1077 DG Amsterdam, Netherlands

Company address: Parnassusweg 719, 1077 DG Amsterdam, Netherlands SEMRUSH Development, S.L.

Company address: Calle Tanger, 98, plantas 6a y 7a, 08018,Barcelona (Spain)

Company address: Calle Tanger, 98, plantas 6a y 7a, 08018,Barcelona (Spain) Prowly.com sp. z o.o.

Company address: ul. Madalińskiego 71/1, 02-549 Warszawa

Company address: ul. Madalińskiego 71/1, 02-549 Warszawa Semrush CZ s.r.o.

Company address: Na hřebenech II 1718/8, Nusle, 140 00 Praha 4, listed in the commercial register of the Municipal Court in Prague under reference no. C 247376.

Access rights between individual companies inside the Semrush Group are limited and are given only when the person requesting access needs to access the data on the basis of their job title or job duties.

b) Service providers

We use the services of external providers who provide us with services where your personal data are being processed, for example, in HR consultancy, employee recruitment, AI tools used to transcribe and summarize candidate interviews or handling of immigration paperwork.

We thoroughly check all third parties whose services we use to ensure that they can provide sufficient guarantees when it comes to confidentiality and protection of your personal data. The provider's commitment to secure protection of your personal data and to adhere to our personal data security standards is ensured through the contract between the provider and the Semrush company.

c) Sharing personal data with third parties

Under certain circumstances, we share, or are obligated to share your personal data with third parties outside of the Semrush Group. We do so for the purposes listed above, and we always make sure that we are in compliance with the legal regulations on personal data protection.

Such third parties may include:

law enforcement authorities or relevant administration authorities

external consultants of the Semrush company

Do we share your personal data with countries outside of the EEA?

We can also share your personal data with countries outside of the EEA, for example, if one of the Semrush Group companies resided outside of the EEA, or if one of our contractors used personnel or equipment located outside of the EEA.

To protect your privacy, fundamental rights and freedoms, and to ensure exercise of your rights, we have established a set of security measures ensuring adequate level of protection based on the standard EU contractual clauses that are, in turn, based on the sample clauses of the European Commission. If you would like to receive more detailed information on such data sharing, do not hesitate to contact us (please see the “Questions and contacts” chapter below).

How do we secure your personal data?

To ensure confidentiality, integrity, and availability of your personal data, the Semrush company uses state of the art IT security systems. At Semrush company, we have established both technical and organizational security measures to prevent illegal and unauthorized processing of personal data, as well as accidental damage or loss of personal data. Your personal data can only be accessed by persons who need to do so in order to fulfill their job duties, and they are bound by a legal or contractual confidentiality obligation.

For how long are we going to store your personal data?

We will store your personal data only for as long as we need them to fulfill the purpose for which they were gathered, to protect our legitimate interests, or for as long as your explicit consent allows us to.

In case the Semrush company processes your personal data based on your explicit consent, we will process your data for 5 years from receiving your consent, or until you decide to withdraw it.

What are your rights concerning personal data processing?

Under given circumstances, you can exercise all rights listed below. These rights are recognized by legal regulations on personal data protection, namely by the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR):

the right to access your personal data and to receive other information on processing of your personal data;

the right to rectification of incorrect or incomplete personal data;

the right to receive and transfer personal data to a different controller;

the right to object to processing of your personal data;

the right to restriction of processing of personal data;

the right to erasure of personal data;

the right to withdraw your personal data processing consent at any time;

the right to raise a claim with a supervisory authority.

We will respond to your request to exercise your rights within the legal deadline, usually within one month from receiving your request, at the latest. In exceptional cases, we may need more time to respond. If that is the case, we will let you know.

If you would like to know more about your rights concerning personal data protection, including the right to access the data and the right to rectification of incorrect data, or if you have a different question or a complaint you would like to submit, please contact us by mail to privacy@semrush.com.

Changes to personal data protection policy

The Semrush company may decide to update or change the personal data protection policy. An up to date personal data processing policy is always available at our company's website under Personal data protection policy section.