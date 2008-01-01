Semrush logo
Search Jobs
Semrush logo
Search Jobs
Semrush logo
Search Jobs
Semrush logo
Search Jobs
Back to all team

Analytics

7 jobs in 3 locations

The Semrush Analytics team helps the Company's employees analyze past events, accurately interpret the present situation, and then predict the future. They accomplish all this only by looking at data.

Danil, the Director of Analytics at Semrush, is in the office near the branded wall with vibrant shapes, sharing his experience at the companyEugene, the President of Semrush, is seated in the Boston office, discussing his areas of responsibility.

The Analytics team handles stats, calculations, scoring and predictive models, clustering, multi-channel attribution, anomaly analysis, and many other queries from the Marketing and Development teams. In addition, these colleagues deal with business metrics at a company level.

The team members are split between offices in Europe and the US.

The team’s secret passion is finding solutions to new challenges. Sounds intriguing, right?

The ambition and the empowerment
that Semrush provides to us are unparalleled.

Albert Llorens (he/him)Director of Unit

A man with dark hair and a beard, wearing a beige sweater and collared shirt, shouts with his hands cupped around his mouth against a purple background.

Albert Llorens (he/him)Director of Unit

A man presents data on a flip chart to a small group of colleagues seated on a couch and bean bag, surrounded by sticky notes and books in a creative workspace

0 roles in 0 countries

Search