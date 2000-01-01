The Semrush Finance teams help the business maintain financial stability, make economically sound decisions, and collect accurate information on the Company's profits and costs.

This unit is divided into several departments: accounting, financial planning & analysis, treasury, administrative, and even investor relations. Yes, as a public company, we now have to take care of those, too.

The Finance team has a typical multi-level structure. The team is represented in practically all our offices worldwide.

Interesting fact: you rarely meet a specialist who both knows what Slack is and also is able to deal with invoicing in Oracle. Our Finance team can do that!