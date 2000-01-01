The IT Support team provides emergency technical assistance for all Semrush employees.

The team interacts with newcomers from Day 1, helping them to set up work equipment, providing all the necessary access, resolving issues with services, software, and hardware.

The specialists from this team also ensure technical support for internal or external Semrush events and are involved in a variety of global projects, like new offices opening, new systems or user integration, and many more.

IT Support specialists are based in almost all Semrush offices, providing fast and effective assistance for our colleagues, no matter the time zone or location.