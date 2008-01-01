Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Python Developer (Ivory Team).

Tasks in the role

Develop new functionality from architecture design to production release

Improve and optimize existing functionality, balancing new features and tech debt reduction

Continuously monitor and maintain released features, responding to alerts and ensuring stability

Enhance infrastructure through DevOps practices

Participate in code reviews and ensure high-quality development

Take end-to-end ownership of the services your team is responsible for

Cover new functionality with unit tests and contribute to E2E testing

Collaborate closely with other teams on cross-team initiatives

Who we are looking for

4+ years of experience in commercial web Python development

Strong knowledge of FastAPI, Flask, asyncio, PyTest

Experience with PostgreSQL or other relational databases, including SQL queries

Familiarity with event-driven architecture and design patterns

Experience with REST, gRPC, or GraphQL

Not required, but a plus:

Experience designing complex architectures and working with large data processing systems

Strong background in refactoring and improving legacy systems

Familiarity with Docker, Kubernetes, and Google Cloud Platform

A proactive mindset, ownership mentality, and a good level of English

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team:

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

Ivory's goal is to enable all clients of the "old" Billing platform to equally use all its functions, to conduct experiments and to release new products and projects.

We work on the customer-facing part of the Payment Solutions:

Subscription info page,

Subscription Widgets (mini-pricing, additional purchase, upgrade, custom plan request),

Widget constructor

We support these products and conduct their strategic development.

Our clients are Semrush products and AppCenter.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably:

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company:

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments:

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!

