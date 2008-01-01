Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Senior Analytics Engineer (Data Product & Research Team).

Tasks in the role

Managing complex analytical projects from initiation and root business problem formulation to final implementation and adoption into the business process

Collaborating with cross-functional teams and stakeholders in order to ensure the successful implementation of analytical projects.

Developing, deploy, and maintain analytical data pipelines, data mining algorithms, or other advanced analytical solutions to solve business challenges.

Creating and maintain data assets for further reliable company-wide usage: covering a spectrum of business needs, optimized, tested, and documented.

Creating and maintain data visualizations and reports to communicate results effectively.

Communicating analytical results to stakeholders and colleagues in a clear and understandable manner.

Driving effective knowledge transfer within the company’s data analytics community through technical demos, knowledge-sharing sessions, and building the knowledge base.

Staying at the forefront of emerging data engineering technologies and trends.

Who we are looking for

Bachelor’s degree in STEM, Economics, Business Analysis, or a related field is preferred.

Solid foundation in math and statistics.

5+ years of experience in data engineering, data analysis, data science, or a related field. Software engineering experience is a plus.

High proficiency in SQL and relational databases.

Proficiency in Python including advanced data manipulation.

Proficiency in data visualization and BI (Tableau) is a plus.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

High proficiency in airflow, dbt (and Jinja), git, and cloud-based platforms (GCP).

High proficiency in data modeling patterns (e.g., star/snowflake schema, SCDs, dbt-style modularity).

Experience with bash is a plus.

Experience in being responsible for complex multistep data pipelines or analytical projects, including working with conceptual & logical data modeling, data schemas, and ELT/ETL steps.

Experience in mentoring and guiding junior and middle analysts.

About the team

Senior Analytics Engineer is a key contributor to the Analytics Division's long-term goals fulfillment, responsible for leveraging data to solve complex business problems, supporting data-driven decision-making, and bringing added value by leading the development and implementation of advanced analytical data pipelines and data products.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!