Senior Golang Developer (Nexus Team)

Tasks in the role

Software Architecture Design: Participate in the design of software architecture and the development of fault-tolerant distributed systems using Golang

Collaboration: Working closely with Product Owner (PO) and Technical Owner (TO) to refine project requirements and processes, expected to actively contribute insights and innovative ideas to enhance project outcomes

Coding and Documentation: Write clean, efficient, and easily maintainable code, along with necessary documentation and unit tests to guarantee its functionality and reliability

Service Maintenance and Improvement: Focus on maintaining and improving services to ensure scalability and high-load performance

User Support: Provide support to internal users by helping them understand and resolve their technical problems

Automation of Routine Tasks: Identify opportunities for automation within your workflow to increase efficiency and reduce manual effort

Who we are looking for

Commercial Golang development experience

Proficiency with both relational and NoSQL databases, with a good understanding of distributed database operation

Solid foundation on Linux

Practical experience with Kubernetes

Experience in developing user data management and/or authorization systems will be a plus

Upper-intermediate English with the ability to read/write documentation and participate in team meetings

Not required, but a plus

You have experience in solving problems with performance and memory usage problems in high-load projects, have skills in application profiling, optimizing, and tracing

You are familiar with Clean Architecture

Experience with PHP, as we are actively transitioning away from PHP legacy code

Experience working in an agile, cross-functional team and in a fast-paced environment

You share our cultural values

Making high-quality technical decisions

An enthusiasm for constant change and innovation. Taking initiative to make things better

Trust, preferring open and honest communication

A sense of ownership, investing only in work you believe in

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

The Core Infrastructure Team is responsible for authorization and user profiles, handling user data, and internal product limits. This team oversees all implementations for the items regarding data protection & privacy regulations and personal dashboard of Semrush users.

As the team responsible for the user data governance, it is focused on everything we do to ensure data is secure, private, accurate, available, and usable. It includes the actions people must take, the processes they must follow, and the technology that supports them throughout the user data life cycle.

Critical Service Provision: Our team is responsible for some of the most critical services within the company, supporting Semrush's backbone and collaborating with over 50 teams.

New Architecture Development: We're engaged in designing a new architecture, developing a scalable and centralized user management system that serves all product development teams, as well as our end-users.

External Clients Focus: One of our goals is to simplify and secure the processes of registration, authorization, and profile management for our clients, ensuring their personal data is protected.

In-House Support: For our internal users (teams), we develop and maintain high-performance infrastructure services that manage and provide access to user data.

Continuous Improvement: We're always experimenting with team processes to enhance our efficiency and effectiveness.

Open Feedback Culture: We actively share constructive feedback and are open to receiving it, believing in the power of transparent communication.

Commitment to Self-Development: Learning and growth are crucial to our team's culture. We support any initiative aimed at discovering new methods, processes, or frameworks.

Technologies we use

Go as a primary programming language.

Spanner, Redis, ClickHouse, MySQL, PubSub.

Kubernetes (Google Cloud), Docker, Terraform and Gitlab CI.

Prometheus, Grafana, Opsgenie.

Automated Testing: Java.

Front End: React, TypeScript.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

