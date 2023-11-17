Chief Customer and Data Officer (Executive Team)
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.
This is our Chief Customer and Data Officer role for those who strive to implement functional processes and drive them to full completion.
We are seeking an experienced and dynamic Chief Customer and Data Officer (CCDO) to lead and champion our organization's customer-centric and data-driven initiatives. The CCDO will be instrumental in creating a vision and strategy for customer-centric values, enhancing Logo and MRR retention. This role involves driving customer satisfaction, loyalty, and retention through exceptional experiences and overseeing data strategy and analytics to ensure that insights guide and optimize our customer-centric approaches. The CCDO will play a pivotal role in developing and executing comprehensive strategies, reporting directly to the CEO as a key member of the executive leadership team. This position is based in Boston.
Responsibilities:
Develop a comprehensive customer-focused strategy aligned with the company's overall objectives. Define clear goals and key performance indicators (KPIs) to measure success.
Analyze and understand the end-to-end customer journey, identifying pain points and areas of improvement.
Implement strategies to streamline processes and enhance customer interactions at every touchpoint.
Ensure a consistent and positive customer experience across all interactions, whether in-person, online, or through customer support channels. Implement feedback mechanisms to continuously gather insights for improvement.
Build strategies and work with cross-functional partners to reduce churn, improve LTV, improve NRR, and improve NPS/Customer Sat score.
Leverage data and analytics to gain valuable insights into customer behaviors, preferences, and trends. Use this information to make informed decisions and personalize offerings to meet customer demands.
Develop and oversee data-driven initiatives to enhance customer understanding, personalize offerings, and drive business intelligence.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure seamless integration of customer data into overall business strategies and decision-making processes.
Act as the voice of the customer within the organization, advocating for their needs and preferences during decision-making processes. Champion a customer-centric culture throughout the company.
Develop and implement customer retention strategies, loyalty programs, and personalized offerings to foster long-term relationships with our customer base.
Collaborate with marketing, sales, product development, and other departments to align customer needs with business objectives. Encourage cross-functional collaboration to deliver seamless customer experiences.
Develop and maintain strong relationships with key customers, ensuring their success and satisfaction with our products or services.
Develop metrics to assess the effectiveness of customer-centric initiatives and provide regular reports to the executive team on progress and areas for improvement.
Provide a depth and breadth of experience across business functions, including the company's various departments.
Measure and report on the impact of changes that have been implemented. This should include live, accessible reports that show the status of ongoing activity and the impact on customer loyalty, NPS, or other KPIs.
Test/Trials/Experiments must be well-designed and measured with clear success criteria to determine future changes.
Who we are looking for
Bachelor's degree in Business, Marketing, or a related field. A Master's degree is a plus.
15+ years in Customer-Centric and Customer Experience leadership roles in SaaS or E-commerce
PE/VC experience is a plus.
Demonstrated success in developing and executing customer-focused strategies that have increased customer satisfaction, loyalty, and business growth.
Exceptional analytical skills, with the ability to interpret data and customer insights to drive informed decision-making
Extensive experience in data management, analytics, and strategy.
Possess a deep understanding of data analytics and business intelligence tools and methodologies.
Proven track record of fostering a culture of experimentation and testing. This includes a willingness to challenge conventional norms, explore new avenues, and embrace calculated risks to continuously enhance the customer experience.
Demonstrated mastery in project management with the ability to oversee complex initiatives, ensuring they are delivered on time, within scope, and with impeccable attention to detail; experience should encompass strategic planning, resource allocation, risk mitigation, and effective communication across cross-functional teams.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to effectively influence and lead cross-functional teams.
Strategic mindset with the ability to see the bigger picture and align customer initiatives with overall business objectives.
Proactive and customer-oriented mindset, always seeking innovative ways to enhance customer experiences.
They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if
You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, because we are always looking to make things bette
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better throughout the interview process.
This position reports directly to the CEO and is part of the executive leadership team.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
Work format FLEX: This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of working. Proven!
Low-cost medical, dental, and vision plans.
Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts.
Employee Assistance Program.
401(k) plan with flexible ways to save and fully vested employer match up to 4%
Unlimited PTO.
Paid parental leave
Short-term and Long-term Disability.
Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance, Life Insurance.
Travel Insurance.
Corporate Events.
Snacks, coffee, tea.
Finally, a little more about our company
We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
