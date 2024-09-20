Content Manager (Creative Agency)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product - a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our Content Manager role for idea generators, planning geniuses, and natural-born analysts.
Tasks in the role
Efficiently and effectively coordinating a pool of freelancers for a variety of short-form copy and long-form content requested by various stakeholders (“clients”) within the company
Collaborating closely with external stakeholders, Brand and Marketing teams to define their content needs and deliver high-standard work, ensuring on-brand tone of voice
Working together with our internal Creative Agency teams to develop concepts and ideas across a variety of channels, such as social media, digital advertising, moving images, experiences, and more
When required, write headlines and copy for various media formats
Proofreading written work, editing copy/content according to client and brand guidelines, and correcting grammar, syntax, and spelling errors
Providing input on executive management communications projects
Monitoring key metrics and analyzing content performance
Who we are looking for
5+ years experience managing content across multiple marketing channels
Fluent English (C2 level)
Combination of data-based marketing and editorial mindset with understanding audience needs and specifics of marketing communication
Be able to work independently and meet deadlines
Not required, but a plus
Creative advertising agency experience with copywriting and conceptualizing experience is a plus
Experience in a B2B SaaS company is a plusative
Native English speaker
Professional network of copy/content writers is a plus
You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
The Semrush Creative Agency is not like any other internal agency—it's a fully-fledged powerhouse of creative ideas, strong messages, and gorgeous visuals... in fact, we don't even call ourselves an internal agency...we are called 'The Creative Agency.'
The Creative Agency is full of creative minds, with plenty of international experience, that dream big and turn those ideas into messages that help people feel and believe in their dreams.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh.
Flexible working day start
Unlimited PTO
Hobby benefit
Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office
Corporate events
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
Finally, a little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition, including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
Researcher
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Marketing
The Marketing team does much more than just promote and advertise Semrush products. They also inspire marketers around the world with their work.
Colleagues from this team are responsible for establishing marketing strategies and conducting market target audience research. They work with content, create and implement advertising campaigns through multiple promotion channels. The team is also closely involved with the Development, Design, Customer Success, and Sales teams. Web content, newsletters, banners, references in the media–all this is created by our Marketing experts.
The Marketing team is truly international and dispersed across the globe. But despite the differences in locations and time zones, our teams work tirelessly together on their common goal: to support one billion marketers in achieving their goals. Can we do it? Certainly!
More related roles
Sorry, there’s nothing here. Try using different keywords or filters :)
You can still apply. We’re always looking for amazing people! Submit your resume and we’ll get in touch if anything comes up.See all jobs