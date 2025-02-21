Data Governance Engineer (Data Platform Team)

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role Data Governance Engineer for those who want to turn ideas into reality using code, algorithms, and maybe a bit of magic

Who we are looking for

Hard Skills

Data Analyst/Data Scientist/DataOps/Data Engineer/Software Engineer experience 2+ years

SQL middle+ level

Diagramming tools

Project management

Cloud Data Services (AWS, GCP, Azure)

Soft Skills

High communication skills

Stakeholder management (establishing positive & reliable partnerships)

Proactivity

Self-driven

Not required, but a plus

Business Experience

Data Steward/Data Manager/Data Governor

Business Analyst

Tech Writer

Tech Experience

Diagramming Notations

Tableau

Airflow or similar orchestration tool

dbt

BigQuery

Misc

Certifications in Data Governance/Data/Analytics

Understanding of GDPR, CCPA

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company



Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments



Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!