Back to role overview
Salesforce Analyst (Sales IT Team), Spain, Catalunya [Cataluña], Barcelona , 08018, Tanger, 98
<p>Hello! Thank you for your interest in our role. Let's get to know each other. Please note that for this position, we are considering resumes in English only.</p>
What is your current location? (Position for candidates already located in Barcelona.)
Are you legally authorized to work in the Spain? What is your type of visa?
How long will it take you to complete work at your current company? When can you start with us?
What languages do you speak fluently?
Have you worked with any sales applications like SalesLoft, Hubspot, or LinkedIn Sales Navigator? Describe how you integrated or used these tools in conjunction with Salesforce.
Describe your experience with Salesforce Sales Cloud. What specific features or functionalities have you used, and how did they support your previous projects?
How have you previously managed or improved quote-to-cash operations in your role?
