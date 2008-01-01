Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for BI Engineer (Enterprise Solutions Unit).

Tasks in the role

Develop analytics dashboards by creating detailed technical specifications, wireframes, and workflows to guide development

Ensure solutions are scalable, maintainable, and secure, meeting both technical and business requirements

Oversee the end-to-end development process, from initial concept to deployment of the BI Dashboards

Lead hands-on development using report builder tools and custom coding where necessary

Review and optimize performance of SQL statements

Work closely with UX/UI designers to ensure user-centric design and functionality

Partner with marketing and content teams to deliver flexible and easily manageable content solutions

Engage with clients and internal stakeholders to gather and translate requirements into technical solutions

Implement third-party integrations via app marketplaces like Zapier or REST APIs

Automate workflows where possible to reduce manual effort and increase efficiency

Conduct thorough testing of all solutions to ensure stability, functionality, and performance

Implement and enforce best practices for code quality, security, and compliance

Act as a subject matter expert for customer-facing BI dashboards and provide troubleshooting and issue resolution

Who we are looking for

5+ years in business intelligence tools and development of analytical dashboards

Expert knowledge of SQL and SQL optimization

Engineering and Business Information Systems/Technology or CS and Economics degree

Experience with UX/UI design principles

Proficiency in working with APIs, webhooks, and third-party integrations

Understanding of visualizing Digital Marketing and SEO data

Not required, but a plus

Big plus would be experience working in a GoLang environment

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!