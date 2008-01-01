BI Engineer (Enterprise Solutions Unit)
Tasks in the role
Develop analytics dashboards by creating detailed technical specifications, wireframes, and workflows to guide development
Ensure solutions are scalable, maintainable, and secure, meeting both technical and business requirements
Oversee the end-to-end development process, from initial concept to deployment of the BI Dashboards
Lead hands-on development using report builder tools and custom coding where necessary
Review and optimize performance of SQL statements
Work closely with UX/UI designers to ensure user-centric design and functionality
Partner with marketing and content teams to deliver flexible and easily manageable content solutions
Engage with clients and internal stakeholders to gather and translate requirements into technical solutions
Implement third-party integrations via app marketplaces like Zapier or REST APIs
Automate workflows where possible to reduce manual effort and increase efficiency
Conduct thorough testing of all solutions to ensure stability, functionality, and performance
Implement and enforce best practices for code quality, security, and compliance
Act as a subject matter expert for customer-facing BI dashboards and provide troubleshooting and issue resolution
Who we are looking for
5+ years in business intelligence tools and development of analytical dashboards
Expert knowledge of SQL and SQL optimization
Engineering and Business Information Systems/Technology or CS and Economics degree
Experience with UX/UI design principles
Proficiency in working with APIs, webhooks, and third-party integrations
Understanding of visualizing Digital Marketing and SEO data
Not required, but a plus
Big plus would be experience working in a GoLang environment
You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
Flexible working hours
Unlimited PTO
Flexi Benefit for your hobby
Employee Support Program
Loss of family member financial aid
Employee Resource Groups
Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
Corporate events
Teambuilding
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
