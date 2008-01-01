Data Engineer (Data Platform Engineering Team)

Hi there!

Tasks in the role

Develop and deploy IaaC using Terraform to ensure scalable and reliable data systems

Create and manage CI/CD pipelines in GitLab for automated testing and deployment of data solutions

Design, develop, and maintain data pipelines using BigQuery, Airflow & dtb

Monitor and troubleshoot cloud infrastructure, data pipelines, and workflows to ensure data quality and availability

Implement data models and optimize data storage, retrieval processes, and costs

Migrate existing data infrastructure & pipelines from the legacy to the contemporary solutions

Contribute to the development and maintenance of ML / AI workflows

Conduct Code Reviews for Merge Requests (90% SQL, 10% Python, 2% Java)

Collaborate with analysts, SRE, and other engineers to understand data needs and deliver data solutions

Who we are looking for

Experience with one of the Top Cloud Providers (Google Cloud, AWS, Azure)

IaaC tools (we use Terraform)

Version control systems (we use GitLab)

CI/CD tools (we use GitLab)

SQL senior level (proficient in windows functions, optimizations)

Python middle level

Pipeline Orchestration tools (we use Airflow, dbt)

Task Management (we use Jira)

Documentation management (we use Confluence)

Proactiveness

Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail

High Communication Skills

Stakeholder Management (establishing positive & reliable partnerships)

DE experience 3+ years (or Backend/DataScience 2+ years & DE 1+)

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

