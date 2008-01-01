Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Senior Java Developer (Tiger Team).

Tasks in the role

Manage the full feature development lifecycle: gather requirements, design architecture, coordinate contracts/interfaces with other developers, choose and set up infrastructure, etc.

Continuous monitoring of already released features and reacting to alerts Participate in refactoring/improvements of legacy functionality

Participate in a code review session

Conduct technical researches (e.g., for new integrations or technologies)

Share knowledge with the team and mentor newcomers

Who we are looking for

Strong expertise in Java

Strong expertise in Spring and Spring Boot

Knowledge of architectural design patterns and principles

Experience with web-based applications

Experience with queue brokers

Experience with cloud stack GCP/AWS

At least B2 English

Not required, but a plus

Suggest improvements in technical areas such as the codebase, processes, or infrastructure

Experience with: GitLabCI, Application monitoring, Docker/K8s, Development and improvement of infrastructure through DevOps practice

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

Our Tiger team develops tools to enhance the visibility of local businesses. This includes tasks related to Google Business Profile, such as adding and updating business information, analyzing and comparing performance metrics, processing user suggestions, managing reviews, and more.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!