Creative Director (Copy & Concept)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Creative Director (Copy & Concept).
Tasks in the role
- Craft inspiring and insightful creative briefs that fuse audience insights, brand objectives, and market trends into a clear roadmap for success
- Develop innovative, on-brand concepts that come to life across digital, print, social media, web, and brand activations—making every touchpoint memorable
- Deliver messaging that’s always on-strategy and on-target, ensuring it stays true to our brand’s voice
- Lead by example, guiding other writers to keep the bar high
- Cultivate a collaborative and growth-focused environment for copywriters, designers, and art directors to thrive and do their best work
- Define, refine, and champion Semrush’s tone of voice across every channel, ensuring consistency, authenticity, and creativity
- Partner with teams across the brand, digital marketing, enterprise, and product departments to dream up bold, innovative strategies that resonate
- Set ambitious goals for the creative team, track progress, and celebrate the wins while staying focused on hitting our targets
- Revamp and refine internal processes to unlock efficiency, spark creativity, and empower teamwork at every level
- Stay ahead of industry trends, experiment fearlessly, and find fresh, unexpected ways to tell the Semrush story in an ever-evolving marketing landscape
Who we are looking for
- 10+ years of experience in creative roles, emphasizing high-quality work for international brands
- A track record of leading creative teams across advertising, product, content, and creative strategy workstreams
- Expertise in converting strategic objectives into impactful creative concepts that connect with the target audience, with a background in concept-driven and strategy-focused campaigns
- A multi-skilled English writer—strong writing skills, with the ability to craft powerful narratives across various platforms and formats
- Experience collaborating with cross-functional teams to drive integrated marketing efforts
- Ability to handle multiple priorities and remain calm under pressure, maintaining speed and accuracy amid changing timelines, updates, and last-minute adjustments
- A strong operational approach is essential
- Background in both agency and in-house settings
- A portfolio featuring award-winning projects and a drive to push creative boundaries
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
We’re Semrush, the leading online visibility management platform that empowers millions of marketers worldwide. Our in-house Creative Agency is where bold ideas and exceptional talent come together to shape the future of marketing. A tight-knit team of 20+ multidisciplinary creatives, we thrive on making online marketing accessible, dynamic, and downright fun.
At the heart of everything we do is a mission: to help our customers grow, succeed, and shine in a noisy digital world. Whether we’re crafting witty campaigns, elevating brand experiences, or breaking boundaries with new ideas, we bring energy, creativity, and expertise to every project.
Now, we’re looking for a visionary Creative Director to lead our team to even greater heights. This is your chance to be part of a journey to build one of the best in-house creative teams in the game.
Let’s make magic together.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
Flexible working hours
Unlimited PTO
Flexi Benefit for your hobby
Employee Support Program
Loss of family member financial aid
Employee Resource Groups
Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
Corporate events
Teambuilding
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once your resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.