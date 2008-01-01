Creative Director (Copy & Concept)

Hi there!

Tasks in the role

Craft inspiring and insightful creative briefs that fuse audience insights, brand objectives, and market trends into a clear roadmap for success

Develop innovative, on-brand concepts that come to life across digital, print, social media, web, and brand activations—making every touchpoint memorable

Deliver messaging that’s always on-strategy and on-target, ensuring it stays true to our brand’s voice

Lead by example, guiding other writers to keep the bar high

Cultivate a collaborative and growth-focused environment for copywriters, designers, and art directors to thrive and do their best work

Define, refine, and champion Semrush’s tone of voice across every channel, ensuring consistency, authenticity, and creativity

Partner with teams across the brand, digital marketing, enterprise, and product departments to dream up bold, innovative strategies that resonate

Set ambitious goals for the creative team, track progress, and celebrate the wins while staying focused on hitting our targets

Revamp and refine internal processes to unlock efficiency, spark creativity, and empower teamwork at every level

Stay ahead of industry trends, experiment fearlessly, and find fresh, unexpected ways to tell the Semrush story in an ever-evolving marketing landscape

Who we are looking for

10+ years of experience in creative roles, emphasizing high-quality work for international brands

A track record of leading creative teams across advertising, product, content, and creative strategy workstreams

Expertise in converting strategic objectives into impactful creative concepts that connect with the target audience, with a background in concept-driven and strategy-focused campaigns

A multi-skilled English writer—strong writing skills, with the ability to craft powerful narratives across various platforms and formats

Experience collaborating with cross-functional teams to drive integrated marketing efforts

Ability to handle multiple priorities and remain calm under pressure, maintaining speed and accuracy amid changing timelines, updates, and last-minute adjustments

A strong operational approach is essential

Background in both agency and in-house settings

A portfolio featuring award-winning projects and a drive to push creative boundaries

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

We’re Semrush, the leading online visibility management platform that empowers millions of marketers worldwide. Our in-house Creative Agency is where bold ideas and exceptional talent come together to shape the future of marketing. A tight-knit team of 20+ multidisciplinary creatives, we thrive on making online marketing accessible, dynamic, and downright fun.

At the heart of everything we do is a mission: to help our customers grow, succeed, and shine in a noisy digital world. Whether we’re crafting witty campaigns, elevating brand experiences, or breaking boundaries with new ideas, we bring energy, creativity, and expertise to every project.

Now, we’re looking for a visionary Creative Director to lead our team to even greater heights. This is your chance to be part of a journey to build one of the best in-house creative teams in the game.



Let’s make magic together.

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

