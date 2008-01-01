Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for SVP of People & Culture.

Tasks in the role

Strategic Leadership: Develop and implement HR strategies that support business growth, employee engagement, and organizational culture—partner with the CHRO and executive team to align HR goals with business objectives.

Team Management: Directly manage HR teams, including Talent Acquisition, HR Directors, Employer Branding, Learning and Development, and Culture, ensuring high performance and consistent delivery of HR programs

Talent Acquisition: Oversee the global talent acquisition strategy to attract top talent, supporting the company’s growth objectives

Employer Branding: Lead the development and execution of a compelling employer branding strategy to enhance the company’s reputation in the talent market and position Semrush as an employer of choice.

Learning and Development: Oversee the Learning and Development strategy to support employee growth and organizational effectiveness. Drive initiatives for skills development, leadership training, and career progression.

HR Business Partnering: Lead Human Resource Business Partners & Directors to deliver comprehensive HR support across the organization, enabling the success of business units and leadership teams

Cross-functional Collaboration: Work closely with key organizational stakeholders, including GTM, Product, Finance, and Legal, to drive people initiatives and improve employee experience.

Centers of Excellence: Partner with COEs to implement best practices in Learning and Development, Compensation, Benefits, and Talent Management Organizational Development: Drive organizational change and development initiatives to optimize team effectiveness and support the company's scaling efforts Global HR Strategy: Leverage international HR experience to manage a globally diverse workforce and ensure compliance with various regional labor laws

Culture and Engagement: Champion a culture of diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging, fostering an environment where all employees feel valued and empowered. Champion programs that enhance diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging throughout the organization. Ensure all employees feel valued, respected, and empowered to bring their authentic selves to work. Utilize data-driven insights to measure and improve employee engagement across various teams. Develop and implement initiatives to enhance job satisfaction, retention, and employee well-being. Lead company-wide initiatives, events, and communication strategies, reinforcing the company's core values and cultural priorities. Design programs that celebrate employee achievements, build community, and cultivate a sense of belonging. Establish regular feedback channels and engagement surveys to gather employee input. Use feedback to refine people's programs, address concerns, and foster a culture of continuous improvement.

Who we are looking for

12+ years of progressive HR leadership experience, with a strong track record in high-growth tech companies

Proven experience in scaling HR functions for organizations with $1B+ in revenue

Demonstrated success managing large teams and working cross-functionally with stakeholders

International HR experience, with an understanding of global workforce management

Broad HR expertise across Talent Acquisition, Employer Branding, Learning and Development, Employee Relations, Organizational Development, Compensation, Benefits, and Compliance

Strong leadership, communication, and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build effective relationships at all levels

Advanced degree in Human Resources, Business Administration, or a related field (MS or MBA preferred)

Strong background in employer branding, talent marketing strategies, and Learning and Development preferred

Not required, but a plus:

Professional HR certifications (e.g., SPHR, SHRM-SCP) are a plus

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

Frequent business trips.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!