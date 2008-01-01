Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Programmatic Specialist (Display, Video and Paid Social Platforms).

Tasks in the role

Plan, manage, and optimize multi-channel display marketing campaigns to efficiently capture leads and drive the sales pipeline

Create, implement, and refine display strategies across Google Display Network (GDN), Campaign Manager 360, and other channels, ensuring campaigns meet performance goals

Analyze intent data and other customer insights to develop a comprehensive understanding of the target audience and identify the best online touchpoints

Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including the Paid Traffic team, content creators, and analytics teams, to maintain a constant feedback loop and enhance campaign performance

Optimize funnel conversion rates and acquisition/activation costs across all display channels

Measure and report on campaign performance, providing actionable insights to meet demand generation and sales goals

Adapt strategies based on market trends, ensuring agility in response to changing business needs and competitive landscapes

Who we are looking for

3+ years of hands-on experience in display marketing, including campaign management, optimization, and strategy

Proven experience managing large budgets and analyzing complex data to drive results

Skills and Expertise

Strong proficiency with GDN and Campaign Manager 360; experience with additional display channels is a plus

Deep understanding of campaign optimization to maximize conversion rates while achieving CPA and ROI goals

Strong quantitative skills with the ability to quickly analyze data and take actionable insights

Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English with experience presenting to stakeholders

Not required, but a plus

Experience in SaaS business is appreciated

Attention to detail, strong time management, and the ability to work effectively under deadlines

Knowledge of Semrush products and tools

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!