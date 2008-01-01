Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for ORM & Community Manager (ORM/Community Team).

Tasks in the role

Social Listening: Monitoring and responding to brand mentions across various online platforms, engaging in conversations to share helpful resources and drive traffic to Semrush.com and other Semrush properties. You’ll be the voice of the brand in real time—helpful, human, and fast.

Addressing negative online mentions within the team's established SLA to prevent escalation

Processing internal teams' requests for reputation management and reviewing communications for crisis prevention

Designing and implementing creative strategies to engage our online audience and promote our brand, campaigns, and products

Lead small to medium-sized community-related projects and experiments. For example, testing a new community platform or doing research on how product feedback loops influence reputation. Usually, this is around 2-3 simultaneous projects

Evaluating and recommending improvements to the Community Team's processes to enhance efficiency, effectiveness, and alignment with team goals

Creating regular reports on community metrics and maintaining weekly, monthly, quarterly, and ad hoc reports on owned projects; analyzing data to assess community health and identify growth opportunities

Who we are looking for

3+ years in Community Management, Social Media, Customer Success, or a related role in tech

Hands-on experience with social media monitoring and analytics tools

Skilled at handling multiple concurrent projects and priorities, including the ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines. You should possess strong organizational and time management skills

Strategic thinker and problem-solver with great attention to detail and accuracy

Experience handling online negativity, reputation risks, and crisis communication

Strong communicator—confident with both internal teams and external users

Familiar with SEO and digital marketing basics, with a desire to learn more

Tech-savvy, quick to learn new tools and platforms

Comfortable in fast-moving environments and open to experimentation

Passionate about streamlining processes and improving team efficiency

Proactive and self-motivated work style

Not required, but a plus

You're familiar with Semrush and have used it

You’ve moderated a Reddit community or led engagement on platforms like Slack or similar

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!