We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Scala Developer (Ryte Crawler Team).

Tasks in the role

Collaborating with other developers, engineers, and product team members

Write beautiful and fast code that improves our code base in meaningful ways

Using test-driven development to write well-tested code

Fixing bugs fast and taking your time to solve hard problems wel

Taking ownership of your tasks and mentoring, supporting the team in solution design, best practices, and driving new projects

Who we are looking for

At least 2 years of work experience in Scala or a similar functional programming language on JVM

Experience working with Scala-related technologies such as Akka, Akka HTTP, Spark, etc.

Understand the basics of Container (Docker Environments), modern CI/CD Pipelines

Proficiency in English (written and spoken)

Strong problem-solving skills

Not required, but a plus

Google Cloud, AWS, or Kubernetes knowledge would be a big plus

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

