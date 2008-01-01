Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Senior QA Automation Engineer (Enterprise Solutions Unit).

Tasks in the role

Create and integrate QA processes into the development cycle, ensuring testing is a seamless part of the software development lifecycle

Establish and track QA metrics to ensure ongoing product quality

Work within your team to build and implement an automated testing framework that supports our workflows and continuous delivery

Design, develop, and maintain automated tests that cover various types of testing (functional, regression, performance, etc.) for both client-side and server-side components

Integrate automated tests into CI/CD pipelines and ensure that tests are executed continuously as part of the deployment process

Collaborate with developers to help design and implement effective unit test cases, ensuring comprehensive coverage of code functionality and edge cases

Work closely with developers and product managers to ensure that test strategies align with project goals and business requirements

Identify key areas for automation, ensuring critical paths and high-risk areas are covered

Continuously improve test automation frameworks, driving automation coverage and increasing efficiency in the testing process

Ensure all QA efforts are aligned across teams through regular collaboration and knowledge sharing with other QA engineers

Provide feedback and work with the team to resolve bugs and improve the overall quality of the product

Who we are looking for

Demonstrated experience in creating QA processes from scratch and integrating them into a development process

Strong knowledge of software testing theory, including testing principles, methodologies, and test design techniques, as well as the ability to apply them effectively in various testing scenarios (functional, regression, performance, etc.)

Strong understanding of modern client-server application development technologies, including web protocols, APIs, front-end and back-end architectures, and how they interact within distributed systems

Strong proficiency in automation libraries and tools (e.g., Selenium, Moon)

Experience in programming languages such as Java, Python, Go or JavaScript for writing automated tests

Familiarity with CI/CD tools and experience integrating automated tests into development pipelines

Strong understanding of Agile and Scrum methodologies and experience working within cross-functional Scrum teams

Hands-on experience with API testing using tools

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills, with a strong focus on collaboration and teamwork

Effective communication skills to collaborate with team members and coordinate across teams

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

