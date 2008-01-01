Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Senior Java Developer (Orange Team).

Tasks in the role

Participate in developing new features, starting from feature grooming up to release to production

Continuous monitoring of already released features and reacting to alerts

Participate in refactoring/improvements of existing features

Participate in a code review session

Be proactive and productive

Who we are looking for

Strong expertise in Java

Strong expertise in Spring and Spring Boot

Knowledge of architectural design patterns and principles

Experience with web-based applications

Experience with queue brokers

Experience with cloud stack GCP/AWS

Not required, but a plus

GitLabCI experience

Experience with application monitoring

Experience with Docker/K8s

Experience with development and improvement infrastructure through DevOps practice

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

The Orange team is responsible for the Map Rank Tracker tool and internal service heatmap-core.

Our current product helps local businesses rank higher on search engines and get more customers. To do this, we develop existing features and look for opportunities for new ones. Many of our features are related to Google Maps and especially Google Business Profile. The main advantage of our team is that we know exactly how we influence the product’s and company’s revenue and see the results of our work.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

