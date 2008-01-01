Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Finance IT Delivery & Support Manager (Finance IT Team).

Lead and manage a team of support members, system analysts, and application contractors. Provide clear direction, set performance expectations, and foster a culture of accountability and collaboration. Conduct regular one-on-one meetings and performance reviews and provide coaching to support team development. Prioritize and allocate team resources to ensure effective handling of daily support tasks and project deliverables.

Oversee the resolution of user-reported issues, ensuring timely and effective support. Establish and monitor KPIs for support performance and user satisfaction. Act as the final escalation point for unresolved or complex support issues. Identify recurring issues and work with the team to implement sustainable solutions.

Own and drive the change management process for finance applications, ensuring minimal disruption to business operations. Coordinate with system analysts and contractors to plan, test, and implement system changes and enhancements. Take part in change advisory board (CAB) meetings to review, approve, and communicate upcoming changes.

Facilitate effective communication of system updates, changes, and issue resolutions to all stakeholders

Continuously review support processes and change management workflows to identify and implement improvements. Maintain and update documentation, including standard operating procedures (SOPs) and knowledge base articles. Generate and present regular reports on team performance, support metrics, and change outcomes.

