Finance IT Delivery & Support Manager (Finance IT Team)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Finance IT Delivery & Support Manager (Finance IT Team).
Tasks in the role
Lead and manage a team of support members, system analysts, and application contractors. Provide clear direction, set performance expectations, and foster a culture of accountability and collaboration. Conduct regular one-on-one meetings and performance reviews and provide coaching to support team development. Prioritize and allocate team resources to ensure effective handling of daily support tasks and project deliverables.
Oversee the resolution of user-reported issues, ensuring timely and effective support. Establish and monitor KPIs for support performance and user satisfaction. Act as the final escalation point for unresolved or complex support issues. Identify recurring issues and work with the team to implement sustainable solutions.
Own and drive the change management process for finance applications, ensuring minimal disruption to business operations. Coordinate with system analysts and contractors to plan, test, and implement system changes and enhancements. Take part in change advisory board (CAB) meetings to review, approve, and communicate upcoming changes.
Facilitate effective communication of system updates, changes, and issue resolutions to all stakeholders
Continuously review support processes and change management workflows to identify and implement improvements. Maintain and update documentation, including standard operating procedures (SOPs) and knowledge base articles. Generate and present regular reports on team performance, support metrics, and change outcomes.
Lead and manage a team of support members, system analysts, and application contractors
Provide clear direction, set performance expectations, and foster a culture of accountability and collaboration
Conduct regular one-on-one meetings and performance reviews and provide coaching to support team development
Prioritize and allocate team resources to ensure effective handling of daily support tasks and project deliverables
Oversee the resolution of user-reported issues, ensuring timely and effective support
Establish and monitor KPIs for support performance and user satisfaction
Act as the final escalation point for unresolved or complex support issues
Identify recurring issues and work with the team to implement sustainable solutions
Own and drive the change management process for finance applications, ensuring minimal disruption to business operations
Coordinate with system analysts and contractors to plan, test, and implement system changes and enhancements
Take part in change advisory board (CAB) meetings to review, approve, and communicate upcoming changes
Facilitate effective communication of system updates, changes, and issue resolutions to all stakeholders
Continuously review support processes and change management workflows to identify and implement improvements
Maintain and update documentation, including standard operating procedures (SOPs) and knowledge base articles
Generate and present regular reports on team performance, support metrics, and change outcomes
Who we are looking for
Bachelor's or Master’s degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, Finance, Business, or a related field
5+ years of experience in Finance or ERP applications support and change management
Experience leading IT support teams, system analysts, and external vendors/contractors or any other relevant teams
Strong background in incident management, problem resolution, and change management processes
Hands-on experience with Finance ERP systems (SAP, Oracle, Workday, etc.) and other finance applications
Knowledge of ITSM tools (ServiceNow, Jira, or similar) for managing support requests and incidents
Strong understanding of ITIL best practices, including incident, problem, and change management
Familiarity with finance processes (Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, General Ledger, etc.)
Ability to conduct root cause analysis (RCA) and implement long-term solutions
Proven ability to lead, mentor, and develop teams in a structured environment
Strong communication and stakeholder management skills to collaborate with finance, IT, and business leaders
Excellent problem-solving and decision-making skills with a focus on process improvements
Ability to prioritize and allocate resources effectively to balance support tasks and project deliverables
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
Flexible working hours
Unlimited PTO
Flexi Benefit for your hobby
Employee Support Program
Loss of family member financial aid
Employee Resource Groups
Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
Corporate events
Teambuilding
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once your resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.