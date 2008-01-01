Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Billing Specialist (PSP&Billing Team).

Tasks in the role

Verifying Payments : Ensuring all received payments match the bank statements and are properly recorded in Oracle and Zuora.

: Ensuring all received payments match the bank statements and are properly recorded in Oracle and Zuora. Reviewing Payment Applications : Ensuring all payments are accurately applied in the systems.

: Ensuring all payments are accurately applied in the systems. Credit Check and Risk Management: Conducting credit checks for new and existing customers, assessing potential risk factors.

Conducting credit checks for new and existing customers, assessing potential risk factors. Approval and Review of Order Forms and MSA : Evaluating and approving order forms and master service agreements that may impact risk exposure and payment terms

: Evaluating and approving order forms and master service agreements that may impact risk exposure and payment terms Collaboration with Other Teams : Working closely with Order Management and Sales teams to align credit events with customer procurement systems.

: Working closely with Order Management and Sales teams to align credit events with customer procurement systems. Managing Outstanding Accounts : Tracking overdue payments, following up with customers, and resolving discrepancies.

: Tracking overdue payments, following up with customers, and resolving discrepancies. Month-End Closing: Supporting the finance team with accounts receivable tasks during the month-end closing process.

Who we are looking for

Proficient in credit and accounting software (e.g., Oracle, Zuora, or similar platforms)

In-depth understanding of credit processes, invoicing standards, and payment terms

Strong ability to analyze financial data, identify discrepancies, and generate reports

Excellent customer service skills to address inquiries and resolve issues promptly

Basic ability to read and understand legal documents to assess financial clauses and risks

Skilled in using invoice platforms such as Ariba, Coupa, and others.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!