We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Web Analytics Engineer (BI Team).

Tasks in the role

GA4 & GTM Implementation & Management: Configure, maintain, and troubleshoot GA4 and GTM for effective user behavior tracking, ensuring accurate data capture for internal platform products

Tagging & Tracking: Develop tagging strategies, ensuring proper implementation and consistency across digital products

Technical Data Integrations: Optimize and maintain integrations between GA4, other Google, or third-party services to create seamless data flows

Stakeholder Support: Provide technical support and guidance to internal teams for troubleshooting and implementing tracking needs

Documentation & Best Practices: Maintain clear documentation of tracking implementations, standards, and best practices

Training: Support internal teams through training sessions and ongoing assistance with analytics tools

Who we are looking for

GA4 and GTM Expertise: Strong Proficiency in GA4 and GTM, with experience in tag management and troubleshooting

Web Technologies: Familiarity with HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and APIs, especially for integration and tag management

Data Skills: SQL proficiency for data extraction and analysis, with an understanding of exporting data to data warehouses (DWH)

Visualization Tools: Experience with data visualization platforms such as Looker Studio or Tableau

Communication Skills: Strong ability to work cross-functionally and communicate across various stakeholder levels

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!