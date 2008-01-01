Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Security Engineer (Enterprise Security Team).

Tasks in the role

Create various security policies and regulations, such as policies for data protection, BYOD policy, and network security

Keep all security documentation up-to-date

Advise colleagues on security issues and the operation of the systems we support

Monitor security processes within the company

Apply security practices in daily work

Participate in improving processes within and outside the team

Work closely with the IT support team on security matters, help find more secure solutions, and consult on system configurations

Approve access to internal information systems

Who we are looking for

At least 2 years of experience in the information security field

Understanding the difference between SAML and SSO and knowledge of SPF, DKIM, and DMARC policies for email security

Experience with antivirus or EDR solutions and MDM solutions

Knowledge of macOS, Linux, and Windows (including server versions); ability to correctly configure them and write requirements for their security configuration

Experience in drafting technical documentation

Upper-intermediate or higher level of English

Excellent communication abilities

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

