The Director Enterprise Customer Onboarding and Product Adoption will lead the end-to-end onboarding experience and product adoption strategy for Semrush’s Enterprise Platform customers. This role is accountable for optimizing and standardizing time to value (TTV), ensuring seamless multi-product integration into customer workflows, and driving early and sustained product success.

As a strategic and hands-on leader, you will oversee a global team, partner cross-functionally with Sales, Product, Analytics, and Customer Success, and leverage data and AI-driven tools to continuously improve customer onboarding, product activation, and retention outcomes. You are operationally sharp, have strong technical acumen and leverage process to execute against company and customer objectives.