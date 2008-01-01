Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Site Reliability Engineer (SRE Team).

Tasks in the role

Collaborate with development teams to design and implement scalable, reliable, and efficient system architectures.

Establish and refine SLOs in partnership with stakeholders to guarantee service reliability and performance.

Read and write code in Python/Go

Induce application failure and work to recover it from that state

Debug applications using metrics and add traces/metrics as needed

Participate in on-call duties to provide constant support

Lead the changes in common engineering practices in the Company

Possible night shifts (on-call)

Who we are looking for

Experience with Kubernetes, Helm, Cloud providers

Experience with coding in Python/Go

Strong understanding of what an application failure is and how to handle it

Ability to debug applications using metrics

Familiarity with traces and the ability to implement them in an application

Willingness to be on call and work flexible hours

Team player with good communication abilities

Not required, but a plus

GCP knowledge

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

Our team collaborates with cross-functional teams to identify potential points of failure and weaknesses in the infrastructure and applications. We propose and implement solutions to enhance the reliability of critical systems, making them more resilient to outages and faults.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

