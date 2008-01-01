Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Data Partnerships Manager Partner (Vendor Management & Compliance Team).

Tasks in the role

Partner Lifecycle Management: assisting the Data Partnerships Lead in the end-to-end lifecycle of data partnerships, from initial outreach and negotiation to onboarding and ongoing relationship management

Documentation & Organization: maintaining organized records of partnership agreements, communication, and key performance indicators

Process Optimization: maintaining comprehensive documentation that clearly outlines our processes for engaging with both internal and external stakeholders

Internal Stakeholder Communication: supporting liaising with product, engineering, and other internal teams to understand their data needs and communicate partnership updates

Performance Monitoring & Reporting: supporting the tracking and analysis of data partner performance, identifying areas for improvement and growth

Market Research: Conducting research to identify potential new data partners and stay informed about industry opportunities

Who we are looking for

Proven experience in a role involving partnership management, procurement, business development, account management, or a related field within the data or technology industry

Excellent communication, interpersonal, and negotiation skills with the ability to build rapport and maintain strong relationships with external partners

Strong organizational and project management skills with a keen attention to detail and the ability to manage multiple tasks simultaneously

A proactive and self-motivated approach with the ability to identify opportunities and drive initiatives forward

Proven track record of building strong relationships with different levels of seniority

Deep understanding of digital marketing technologies such as SEO, SEM, content marketing, analytics, CRM, and marketing automation

Not required, but a plus

Experience with Similarweb, Ahrefs, MOZ or other marketing and SEO platforms.

Experience working with diverse data types (e.g., web traffic, SEO, social media data).

Familiarity with legal aspects of data partnerships, including data privacy and intellectual property.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!