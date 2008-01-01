Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Enterprise Support Specialist (US Market).

Tasks in the role

Provide high-quality and personalized support to both customers and multiple internal stakeholders, proactively focusing on problem-solving aspects.

Collaborate with Product Marketing, Customer Success, and Solution Sales teams and their leadership to support the most efficient product and process development.

Maintaining an internal and customer-facing knowledge base.

Guide the team on escalated issues, leveraging resources effectively, and managing Semrush clients' communication and expectations.

Utilize sound business judgment and risk avoidance strategies, coordinating team efforts to solve problems promptly.

Drive continuous improvement initiatives within the Enterprise Solutions support function.

Foster and maintain Semrush’s culture and core values.

Contribute to the development of a 24x7 global coverage plan.

Who we are looking for

3+ years technical experience in product support, customer success, account management, or consulting, preferably in a SaaS and/or SEO/Digital Marketing environment.

Experience working with Account Executives/Account Managers and Customer Success functions in a SaaS environment.

Bachelor’s Degree in a technical discipline or equivalent experience.

Experience supporting enterprise marketing technology solutions and documenting customer facing material is a plus

Proven track record of success in achieving goals, metrics, and performance targets in a hyper-growth environment.

Strong understanding of standard support metrics, including Initial Response, SLA, TTR, CSAT, and NPS.

Demonstrated success in handling escalations and resolving issues at the executive level.

Ability to foster change and navigate ambiguity with a commitment to action-oriented solutions.

Reputation for fairness, dependability, and adherence to high ethical standards.

Ability to assess and manage high-stress situations quickly and effectively.

Willingness to listen to feedback and develop improvement plans accordingly.

Responsibility and self-organisation

Empathy

Communication

Adaptability

Analytical Thinking

A customer-first mentality with the ability to prioritize and escalate customer issues appropriately.

Ability to engage and influence across various business functions, gaining consensus to develop action plans in complex environments.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Unlimited PTO

Health insurance

Travel insurance

Flexible working hours

Employee Assistance Program

Employee Resource Groups

Paid parental leave

Relief Fund

Corporate events, teambuildings

Snacks, drinks at the office

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!