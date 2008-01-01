Senior IT Project Manager (Program and Delivery Team)

Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global Tech company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers.

Are you ready to be a part of it? This is your chance! We’re hiring for Senior Project Manager.

Tasks in the role

Coordinate activities across technology teams to ensure effective delivery of all project/program workstreams

Develop project planning artifacts such as charters, timelines, status updates, and stakeholder analysis

Facilitate team meetings that enable collaboration

Facilitate executive steering committees and provide executive stakeholder communications

Support the people side of change through stakeholder analysis and communication planning for our end user community

Identify risks and leverage effective risk management processes to bring them to closure

Manage the activities of any 3rd party vendors and manage vendor budget

Facilitate the Lessons Learned and Quality Measurement Process at the completion of each project to ensure business objectives have been achieved

Who we are looking for

Proven experience implementing enterprise business technology systems

Experience with agile methodologies, CSM, or similar certification desired

Experience with planning and executing complex programs, PMP certification highly desired

Excellent communication skills across a broad range of stakeholders

Excellent relationship-building skills

Strong sense of ownership for delivering assigned projects

Strong meeting-facilitation skills to ensure all parties are heard and their inputs respected

A continuous improvement mindset to help us constantly improve our ways of working

Experience with the implementation of global solutions

Experience with implementing projects for enterprise solutions, particularly Salesforce or other CRM, Oracle or other ERP, Workday or other HCM

Experience with business process improvement methodologies and approaches

Prior experience with RFP and vendor selection activities

A passion for project management and thrive in a fast-paced environment where your leadership and contributions truly make a difference

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,700 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!