Account-Based Marketing (ABM) Specialist

This is our role ABM Specialist for those who don’t shy away from bold marketing campaigns creation.
Tasks in the role
Plan & propose ABM and Lead generation campaigns
Launch and optimize campaigns with large-scale budgets through different channels
Measurement and reporting of paid advertising activity, including producing reports and communicating the results to internal stakeholders
Designing, launching, and analyzing conducted experiments
Refilling the knowledge base with systematized best practices
Continuous new features, mechanics, placement research, and testing
Act as a liaison between internal stakeholders and Paid Media team
Who we are looking for
3+ years of hands-on ABM/ABX experience, ideally in B2B SaaS
3+ years of hands-on paid acquisition/performance experience
Strong knowledge of campaign optimization practices to maximize CVRs while achieving CPA goals
Working experience with ABM tools such as 6sense, Demandbase, or Terminus
Strong quantitative skills, with the ability to quickly analyze data and take action on it
A thorough understanding of full-funnel search, display, and social campaigns
Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English
Attention to detail and time management skills
Excellent interpersonal skills, including verbal and written communication skills
Not required, but a plus
Ability to travel internationally when required
You are Data-Driven: You are passionate about data & insighs and have a deep understanding of how sistematically improve performance.
You have a strong willingness to learn, adapt, and embrace new challenges in the ever-evolving world of design.
You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
We are currently hiring an experienced Account-Based Marketing (ABM) Specialist to help the Demand Generation team build a strong pipeline for the Sales team. This role focuses on targeting decision-makers in large organizations through digital channels to generate high-quality Marketing Qualified Leads (MQLs).
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.
Flexible working day start
Unlimited PTO
Hobby benefit
Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office
Corporate events
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
Finally, a little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Marketing
The Marketing team does much more than just promote and advertise Semrush products. They also inspire marketers around the world with their work.
Colleagues from this team are responsible for establishing marketing strategies and conducting market target audience research. They work with content, create and implement advertising campaigns through multiple promotion channels. The team is also closely involved with the Development, Design, Customer Success, and Sales teams. Web content, newsletters, banners, references in the media–all this is created by our Marketing experts.
The Marketing team is truly international and dispersed across the globe. But despite the differences in locations and time zones, our teams work tirelessly together on their common goal: to support one billion marketers in achieving their goals. Can we do it? Certainly!
