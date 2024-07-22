Accounts Payable Specialist (US Accounting Team)
This is our Accounts Payable Specialist role for those who possess a strong sense for detail and analytical skills and are ready to combat discrepancies in financial records.
Tasks in the role
Complete payment requests and control expenses by receiving, processing, verifying, and approving the vendor invoices in Oracle (using Additional Apps and tools as required)
Work by verifying entries and comparing data in GL and reports in the Oracle system to prepare invoice documents for payment
Charge expenses to accounts and cost centers by analyzing invoice/expense reports, recording entries, and communication regarding this info with initiators/vendors via Slack/e-mails
Monitor discount opportunities, payment terms, verify vendors’ main data in vendor’s portal in Oracle, resolve purchase orders, invoices, or payment discrepancies and documentation
Ensure credit is received for outstanding memos
Issue stop-payments or purchase order change requests
Verify vendor bank accounts in cooperation with the Treasury/Procurement team by reconciling monthly statements and related processed monthly transactions
Maintain historical records by any discrepancy and filing documents
Report sales taxes, add VAT in the invoice line level by creating invoices, follow the Global TAX rules and SOX requirements by preparing the Global invoices for a payment
Protect organization’s value by keeping information confidential
Update job knowledge by participating in educational opportunities
Accomplish accounting and organization mission by completing related results as needed
Who we are looking for
Tracking AP budget expenses
Attention to detail and accuracy in data entry
Analyzing information
Accounting/Billing
Managing vendor relationships
Proficiency with PCs and general math skills
Strong organizational skills
Team spirit and a positive attitude towards colleagues
Self-responsibility and respect for senior colleagues
Business ethics and professional communication skills
They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if
You have a Bachelor’s degree in accounting, finance, or related field (a plus)
Previous accounts payable experience preferred
You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
US Accounting Team is responsible for Semrush's accounting transactions, and recording cash flow in and out of the company in the US. They are also responsible for ensuring that the company's financial tactics are appropriate for achieving its goals.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both
Flexible working day start
Unlimited PTO
Hobby benefit
Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office
Corporate events
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
Finally, a little more about our company
We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition, including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
Researcher
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Finance
The Semrush Finance teams help the business maintain financial stability, make economically sound decisions, and collect accurate information on the Company's profits and costs.
This unit is divided into several departments: accounting, financial planning & analysis, treasury, administrative, and even investor relations. Yes, as a public company, we now have to take care of those, too.
The Finance team has a typical multi-level structure. The team is represented in practically all our offices worldwide.
Interesting fact: you rarely meet a specialist who both knows what Slack is and also is able to deal with invoicing in Oracle. Our Finance team can do that!
