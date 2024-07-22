Accounts Payable Specialist (US Accounting Team)

Report sales taxes, add VAT in the invoice line level by creating invoices, follow the Global TAX rules and SOX requirements by preparing the Global invoices for a payment

Charge expenses to accounts and cost centers by analyzing invoice/expense reports, recording entries, and communication regarding this info with initiators/vendors via Slack/e-mails

Work by verifying entries and comparing data in GL and reports in the Oracle system to prepare invoice documents for payment

Complete payment requests and control expenses by receiving, processing, verifying, and approving the vendor invoices in Oracle (using Additional Apps and tools as required)

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Accounts Payable Specialist role for those who possess a strong sense for detail and analytical skills and are ready to combat discrepancies in financial records.

Who we are looking for

Tracking AP budget expenses

Attention to detail and accuracy in data entry

Analyzing information

Accounting/Billing

Managing vendor relationships

Proficiency with PCs and general math skills

Strong organizational skills

Team spirit and a positive attitude towards colleagues

Self-responsibility and respect for senior colleagues

Business ethics and professional communication skills

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You have a Bachelor’s degree in accounting, finance, or related field (a plus)

Previous accounts payable experience preferred

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

US Accounting Team is responsible for Semrush's accounting transactions, and recording cash flow in and out of the company in the US. They are also responsible for ensuring that the company's financial tactics are appropriate for achieving its goals.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.





Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition, including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.