Senior NodeJS developer (Khaki Team)

If you wish, you can participate in the development of not only technical, but also product solutions

A detective-archaeological dig to fix the bugs, because the legacy is still alive

Designing and implementing new features in My Reports and developing a new Client Portal product

This is our role Backend developer for those who want to turn ideas into reality using code, algorithms, and maybe a bit of magic

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.

Who we are looking for

Strong skills and proven experience working with NodeJS;

Excellent knowledge of JavaScript and TypeScript, with the ability to write clean and maintainable code;

At least 2-3 years of experience in back-end development;

Hands-on experience with relational databases like PostgreSQL and/or MySQL, and the ability to write optimized SQL queries;

Understanding of containerization principles and experience working with Docker containers.





Not required, but a plus

Knowledge of DevOps practices, and experience with container orchestration and cloud platforms;

Experience with message broker systems for asynchronous communication;

Knowledge and experience in caching systems and in-memory databases like Redis;

Experience working with the NestJS framework for back-end development;

Experience with GraphQL for API development;

Familiarity with Prisma ORM for database interactions;

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better





A bit about the team

In the Khaki team, we are working on core features that provide Semrush users with the ability to export their data to .pdf reports smoothly and we keep on adjusting the reporting framework to the specifics of the integration interfaces to present perfectly visually shaped data to our clients





We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Work format Choice: It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees







Finally, a little more about our company



Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.