Senior Java Developer (Frozen Team)

Tasks in the role
Help the team to modernize legacy backend services and the cloud-native applications while maintaining the current implementations
Identify and mitigate new risks in a technical base to evolve the product and minimize technical debt
Contribute to team technical strategy with your knowledge and experience to reach new goals
Participate in the planning of architecture and quality aspects of the new features and products
Ensure proper code coverage
Contribute to the product observability and monitorability. Participate in improving, supporting, and analyzing application metrics and alerts
Troubleshoot and fix the issues
Perform a refactoring/improvements of legacy functionality
Perform code review sessions
Work with the issues from support specialists (on duty)
Be proactive and productive
Who we are looking for
Strong expertise in Java
Expertise in Spring and Spring Boot
Knowledge of architectural design patterns and principles
Knowledge of scalability and resilience principles
Expertise with databases
Experience with queue brokers
Experience with Docker and k8s
Experience with any observability stack (logging-tracing-metrics)
At least B2 English
Not required, but a plus
GitLabCI
Experience with Go or a desire to learn it
Non-SQL databases and MongoDB in particular
Redis
Cloud stack (GCP or other vendors)
Application monitoring
DevOps practice
You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
The Frozen team is engaged in transitioning customer facing production and company infrastructure products to a better maintainable state using a refined adoption process. With our process, we aim to own products with smaller efforts. Using this process we are adopting more products each year and enhancing their shape. However this process requires us to use the best practices and make sure that products are maintainable with minimal efforts. As our portfolio grows we need a backend developer to help us and make the world better.
We’re looking for someone who is eager to make really scalable and resilient applications. There are many experienced colleagues on the team, and they will always be able to help and guide you. It’s important for us that our future Backend Engineer is ready to work in a team and make decisions together.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both
Flexible working day start
Unlimited PTO
Hobby benefit
Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office
Corporate events
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
Finally, a little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
