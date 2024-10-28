Senior Java Developer (Frozen Team)

Participate in the planning of architecture and quality aspects of the new features and products

Help the team to modernize legacy backend services and the cloud-native applications while maintaining the current implementations

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role, Java Developer, for those who want to turn ideas into reality using code, algorithms, and maybe a bit of magic.

Who we are looking for

Strong expertise in Java

Expertise in Spring and Spring Boot

Knowledge of architectural design patterns and principles

Knowledge of scalability and resilience principles

Expertise with databases

Experience with queue brokers

Experience with Docker and k8s

Experience with any observability stack (logging-tracing-metrics)

At least B2 English

Not required, but a plus

GitLabCI

Experience with Go or a desire to learn it

Non-SQL databases and MongoDB in particular

Redis

Cloud stack (GCP or other vendors)

Application monitoring

DevOps practice

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.



The Frozen team is engaged in transitioning customer facing production and company infrastructure products to a better maintainable state using a refined adoption process. With our process, we aim to own products with smaller efforts. Using this process we are adopting more products each year and enhancing their shape. However this process requires us to use the best practices and make sure that products are maintainable with minimal efforts. As our portfolio grows we need a backend developer to help us and make the world better.

We’re looking for someone who is eager to make really scalable and resilient applications. There are many experienced colleagues on the team, and they will always be able to help and guide you. It’s important for us that our future Backend Engineer is ready to work in a team and make decisions together.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!



Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.