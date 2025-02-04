Banking Operations Specialist (Financial Services Team)

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Banking Operations Specialist role for those who possess a strong sense for detail and analytical skills and who are ready to combat discrepancies in financial records.

Who we are looking for

A minimum of 3 years of experience in banking operations, with a focus on domestic and cross-border payments

Knowledge of frameworks related to payment processing (e.g., ACH, Global ACH, SWIFT, SEPA, domestic payments)

Familiarity with working with multiple banks and understanding different banking systems and processes

Experience with Oracle Fusion or similar ERP systems is highly desirable

A high level of attention to detail and accuracy

English proficiency at a minimum of B2 level, both written and verbal

Ability to work collaboratively in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment

Proficiency in Microsoft Excel, Google Sheets

Not required, but a plus

Experience working in treasury or global payment functions

Problem-solving skills with the ability to prioritize, manage multiple tasks, and meet deadlines

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

The Financial Services Team is responsible for managing the fixed-income portfolios, Foreign Exchange Trading, Cash Forecast, US/CA Payroll, US bank transaction reconciliation, as well as other Treasury operations, such as entity funding, payments, bank account management, etc.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged from applying! We are committed to ensuring that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based on race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition, including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

