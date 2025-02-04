Banking Operations Specialist (Financial Services Team)
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our Banking Operations Specialist role for those who possess a strong sense for detail and analytical skills and who are ready to combat discrepancies in financial records.
Tasks in the role
- Execute domestic and international payment operations (both manual and through EPM system), ensuring accuracy and compliance
- Monitor bank account management activities
- Collaborate with other teams from the Finance Division to ensure smooth processing
- Ensure compliance with all applicable financial regulations and internal policies
- Assist with reporting, audit preparation, and documentation related to payment activities
- Support continuous improvement initiatives to optimize banking processes and reduce operational risks
- Use Oracle Fusion to streamline payment management and ensure seamless integration
Who we are looking for
- A minimum of 3 years of experience in banking operations, with a focus on domestic and cross-border payments
- Knowledge of frameworks related to payment processing (e.g., ACH, Global ACH, SWIFT, SEPA, domestic payments)
- Familiarity with working with multiple banks and understanding different banking systems and processes
- Experience with Oracle Fusion or similar ERP systems is highly desirable
- A high level of attention to detail and accuracy
- English proficiency at a minimum of B2 level, both written and verbal
- Ability to work collaboratively in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment
- Proficiency in Microsoft Excel, Google Sheets
Not required, but a plus
- Experience working in treasury or global payment functions
- Problem-solving skills with the ability to prioritize, manage multiple tasks, and meet deadlines
- You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
The Financial Services Team is responsible for managing the fixed-income portfolios, Foreign Exchange Trading, Cash Forecast, US/CA Payroll, US bank transaction reconciliation, as well as other Treasury operations, such as entity funding, payments, bank account management, etc.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.
- Flexible working hours
- Unlimited PTO
- Flexi Benefit for your hobby
- Employee Support Program
- Loss of family member financial aid
- Employee Resource Groups
- Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
- Corporate events
- Teambuilding
- Training, courses, conferences
- Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged from applying! We are committed to ensuring that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based on race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition, including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Finance
The Semrush Finance teams help the business maintain financial stability, make economically sound decisions, and collect accurate information on the Company's profits and costs.
This unit is divided into several departments: accounting, financial planning & analysis, treasury, administrative, and even investor relations. Yes, as a public company, we now have to take care of those, too.
The Finance team has a typical multi-level structure. The team is represented in practically all our offices worldwide.
Interesting fact: you rarely meet a specialist who both knows what Slack is and also is able to deal with invoicing in Oracle. Our Finance team can do that!