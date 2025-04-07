BI Engineer (BI Team)
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our role BI Engineer role for those who want to turn ideas into reality using code, algorithms, and maybe a bit of magic
Tasks in the role
- Ownership of Dashboards as Products
- Requirements Gathering for Dashboard Development
- Creation and Refactoring of data sources & dashboards to align with the internal BI Guidelines
- Maintaining dashboards to be up-to-date with the latest metrics definitions & requirements
- Collaboration with Stakeholders
- Providing dashboard demos and training end-users
- Assisting users in finding answers to their questions using Tableau tools
- Support Analysts on Dashboard development & data visualization
Who we are looking for
- 1+ years of experience as a BI Analyst / BI Developer / Data Analyst
- Basic Tableau OR advanced PowerBI experience
- Capability to design complex dashboards that fulfill user needs
- SQL: Proficiency in SQL and the ability to prepare complex queries for data sources
- Data visualization: the ability to create clear and compelling visualizations to efficiently communicate findings and insights to stakeholders over dashboards
- Testing: Self-testing & peer review of dashboards and data sources to verify data accuracy, formatting, calculations, filters, dashboard functionality, and responsiveness of visualizations
- Collaboration: Ability to work collaboratively with cross-functional teams, including data analysts, data engineers, and business stakeholders, to gather requirements, share insights, and promote data-driven decision-making
- Continuous development: Willingness to learn and stay updated with the latest trends, tools, and technologies in the field of BI
- Proactivity: Involvement in processes and continuous search for ways to improve data and BI processes, data & dashboards quality
Not required, but a plus
- A portfolio on Tableau Public
- Tableau certification
- Familiarity with the works of well-known data visualization authors such as Edward Tufte, Alberto Cairo, Stephen Few, Tamara Munzner, or Cole Nussbaumer Knaflic; any form of design experience
- Experience working with Git, Airflow, dbt, Big Query
- Enjoys visualizing data and be adept at creating charts using best data visualization practices
- Good understanding of code tracking and delivery
A bit about the team
The BI team covers two main functions: BI and Web Analytics:
BI Function:
- Tableau dashboard development and support for Semrush users
- We work especially with C-level and top management, providing the “last mile of data” in the most efficient format
- Offers Tableau and data visualization training and consulting, template and style guide development for Tableau creators, and analytics Tableau site administration.
Web Analytics:
- Orchestration web analytics activities and technical support for web analytics solutions
- Handles GA4 and GTM implementation and management, ensuring best practices in web analytics and providing comprehensive training for effective tool usage
- Responsible for Amplitude Services across Semrush
- Responsible for the development and implementation of Analytical Self-Services across Semrush
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- This offer stands for remote work format. But you are always welcome in our offices, for work or fun times.
- Flexible working hours
- Unlimited PTO
- Flexi Benefit for your hobby
- Employee Support Program
- Loss of family member financial aid
- Employee Resource Groups
- Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
- Corporate events
- Teambuilding
- Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Talent Acquisition Partner
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Analytics
The Semrush Analytics team helps the Company's employees analyze past events, accurately interpret the present situation, and then predict the future. They accomplish all this only by looking at data.
The Analytics team handles stats, calculations, scoring and predictive models, clustering, multi-channel attribution, anomaly analysis, and many other queries from the Marketing and Development teams. In addition, these colleagues deal with business metrics at a company level.
The team members are split between offices in Europe and the US.
The team’s secret passion is finding solutions to new challenges. Sounds intriguing, right?